Betty Jean Barham

Betty was born in Johnson City, TN on April 27, 1932. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, supporter of the Shriner’s Organization, the Masonic Lodge and the International Order of the Rainbow Girls. Betty was also active in Pets on Wheels, delivering meals to pets of the disabled and the elderly. She was proud to have been an invitee to President George Bush’s 2003 Town Hall committee Focus Group for Senior Drug Prescriptions and she was a lifetime, diehard University of TN Volunteer football fan.

Betty is survived by her children, Judy Doughtery (Thomas), Teresa Tibble, Brad Barham (Amy), Denise Atkinson (Thomas); 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lyle Barham, of Greeneville, TN; parents, Nina and Millard Teague; brother, Robert E. Lee Teague, of Johnson City, TN; son in law, Ralph E. Tibble, of Margate, FL.

All services will be private with Rev. Clarence Gammill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to Vitas Hospice, 5420 NW 33rd Avenue, Suite 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.