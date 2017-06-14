Betty J. Boyd

A native of Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Bertha Staten Ferguson. She was a loving wife, mother and Nana, and attended Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Jonesborough. Betty worked as a hairdresser for Town and Country Beauty Salon. She enjoyed reading, taking care of her boys and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil and Carl Ferguson, sisters-in-law, Shirley, Mary and Nancy Ferguson, and a daughter, Jennifer Carol Boyd-Booth.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 22 years, James Edward Boyd; two daughters, Robin Lee Yates and her husband Spencer and Susan Boyd all of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Trey Emert and his girlfriend Kayla Johnson; Tyler Lane Emert, Bo Booth and his girlfriend Laura Gouge, Isabella Yates, and Samuel Yates; brothers, Clarence and Ronnie Ferguson; sisters-n- law Betty Ferguson, Patty Johnson and husband Bill, Phyllis Grant and husband Mickey and Mary ann White; several nieces and nephews and best friend Linda Curtis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City with Pastor Tommy Clark officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Jonesborough. Attendees are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Mrs. Boyd to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Boyd family.