A.G. Church

He was a native of Mountain City and had lived and worked as a carpenter in Johnson City most of his life. Mr. Church was a son of the late Herbert and Flora Hall Church. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Church loved working with his hands. At one time in his life he raced cars at Sportsman’s and Bulls Gap Speedway. Mr. Church loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a good heart and a great sense of humor. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Glenn, Ed, Doug and Ronnie Church; three sisters, Connie Osborne, Nell Peeler and Ethel Tolley; also a granddaughter, Jessica Flack.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Neal Church; two daughters, Penny Lynn Church and Sheila Ann Pinkston and husband, Doug all of Johnson City; a brother, Walter Church and wife, Sharon of Butler; a sister, Cledith Perkins of Mountain City; three grandchildren, Jason Flack, Kelis Pinkston and Whitney Pinkston; also several nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Church will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, June 16, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. James Cambron officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 1:45 PM. Military Honors will be provided by the Boone Dam VFW Honor Guard Detail. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

