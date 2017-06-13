Thomas “Tommy” Ledford

He knelt before the throne of God and the impact of his life will continue to ripple throughout time, affecting everyone who came in contact with him. Tommy is preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Pat Ledford, and two infant brothers, John and Andrew.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 37 years, Saundra Ledford; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Cristel Ledford, and son, Cody Ledford; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Richard Blankenbeckler; granddaughters, Eleanor Grace and Josephine Faith Ledford; niece and nephew, Sara Boles and husband Brian, and Kaleb Blankenbeckler; several beloved aunts and uncles and many amazing cousins and special friends.

The family requests your presence for a Gathering of Remembrance Service in honor of Tommy at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 5:30PM until the service at 7:30PM, please come as you are. At the request of Tommy, memorial contributions may be given to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Center, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Ledford family.