Sherry Renee Spivey

Sherry was born in Kingsport, TN to Frank and Betty Casteel. She was a faithful member and pastor’s wife at State Line Baptist Church. She was known for her infectious smile while singing in the choir, of which she loved so much. She was also involved in the Ladies Cancer Outreach and various other church activities.

Sherry was employed by Face Amusement Group for over 26 years. She loved her job, her employers and her co-workers.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Lonnie and Alba Casteel and her maternal grandparents Enoch and Maudie Arrington.

In addition to her parents Sherry is survived by her loving husband of almost 30 years Randall Spivey; daughters, Shanoah (Kyle) Hewitt and Matti-Jo Spivey; two grandsons, Carson and Grayson Hewitt, mother and father-in-law, Larry and Phyllis Spivey; sister, Neawonna (Mike) Arrants; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Jack) Prince; nephew, Landon Prince; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm at State Line Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Larry Browder and Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir and Billy Wayne Arrington.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:25 AM to go in the procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Spivey family.