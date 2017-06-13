A native of Johnson County, she was the daughter of the late Hiram Hunter Dugger and Barbara Elizabeth Keller Dugger. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hodge was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Claude Hodge; two sisters, Geneva Belle Pilkin and Mary Kate Fritts; and two brothers, Truman Dugger and James Edward Dugger.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Hazel Amanda Pierce, Piney Flats; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; her special friend and companion, Ralph L. Gouge, Elizabethton. Rose considered Ralph’s family as her special extended family, including his daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Gary Pierce, Bristol, along with their children James Pierce, Johnson City, and Wendy Hill, Knoxville; and Susan and John Estep, Elizabethton, with their sons Andrew Estep and Justin Estep, Elizabethton, who loveingly called her "Granny Rose." She also leaves behind her special friends, Kyle and Phyllis Gouge, of Johnson City.

Rose was a member of Hunter First Baptist Church. She was retired from United Telephone after 30 years of service and also retired from the US Forestry Service after more than 10 years of service. Rose was a member of the Republican Women and was active in numerous other organizations.

A service to celebrate the life of Rosa “Rose” Dugger Hodge will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday. Friends may also visit with the family at the home of her sister, Hazel Pierce, Piney Flats, or at the residence of Ralph Gouge 228 Steel Bridge Road, Elizabethton.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743, or to the Veteran’s Organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Mrs. Hodge and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.