Betty C. Smith

Betty was born in Fish Springs, TN and resided most of her life in Elizabethton, TN

Betty attended East Side Baptist Church and Union Baptist Church

Betty was a longtime employee of Baxter Pharmaceutical. She loved to travel and tend to her flower gardens.

She was the daughter of the daughter of the late Stanley F. White and Mary Stout White.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded death by brothers: David White, Spencer White and Lonnie White and sister: Lorene Hudson Taylor.

Left to cherish her memory include: her son, Johnny N. Smith and wife Fredna; brother, Jerry White and wife Jean; sisters: Helen Barnett and husband James and Peggy Chambers; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was much loved by family, friends and neighbors.

A viewing for family and friends will be Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, TN. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., in the Highland Cemetery, Elizabethton, TN with the Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663. Condolences may be sent to the family on our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Smith family