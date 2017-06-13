Arthur Lee Martin

He was a son of the late Jesse Martin, Sr. and Fanny Agnes Isenberg Martin. He was a retired machinist. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Martin; one sister, Alice Martin Estep; two brothers, Clinton Russell Martin and Jesse Martin, Jr. Mr. Martin was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church and was a Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Roger Lee and Missy Martin, Scott Alan and Lisa Martin; two daughters, Kathy Lynn Martin and Joyce Ann Martin; two sisters, Lula Mary (Sis) Phillips and Judy Ann Keeney; two grandchildren, Meagan Martin Hopson and (Chris) and Andrew Lee Martin; one great granddaughter, Emily Rose Hopson; a special friend and caregiver, Trinna; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church and services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Jody Jenkins and Dr. Gene Lasley officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will be Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gray Cemetery.

