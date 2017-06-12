Mr. Cyrus David “Tuffy” Cloyd

Mr. Cloyd was born December 12, 1935, and son of the late Samuel C. “Dude” Cloyd and Katie Duncan Cloyd. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Lee Cloyd; brothers-in-law, Bobby Jarrett, Evert Jarrett, Hubert Whaley, Teddie Whaley, Richard Hart and Stewart Adkins; and a sister-in-law, Dot Adkins.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Mr. Cloyd was a retired truck driver.

Survivors include his wife, Nagatha Whaley Cloyd, Jonesborough; son & daughter-in-law, David & Peggy Cloyd; grandson, Brian Cloyd and wife Rachel; great-granddaughter, Eden Cloyd; sisters, Louise Jarrett and Alma Ruth Jarrett; sisters-in-law, Pauline Hart and Barbara Whaley; Susie Grumka and husband Mike; aunts, Betty Ann Storey and Norma Jean Cloyd; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Mt. Wesley Cemetery with Mr. Brian Cloyd and Rev. Linda Rozar officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Jarrett, Allen Jarrett, Johnny Jarrett, Kenny Bradley, David Taylor and Adam Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Clouse, Brian Dillow, Rod Collins, Jackie Hensley and David Shipley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Ronald McDonald House 418 N. State of Franklin Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604 or Mt. Wesley Cemetery Fund c/o Dickie Kyker 266 Roy Green Rd. Telford, TN 37690.

Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821