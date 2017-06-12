James W. Hardin

He was predeceased by his loving and beautiful wife of 43 years, Mary L. Gregg Hardin. Their children were blessed by their faith in Jesus and their steadfast example of love and selflessness. He was also proceeded by his parents, Wilburn and Roxie Bruce Hardin, and his siblings, Ennis Hardin of Wauseon, OH and Thomas J. Hardin, Leonard Hardin, John Hardin, Mary Hardin, Catherine Hardin, Martha Hardin, and Mandy Hardin all of Johnson City, TN.

To continue in his legacy are his children, Shari A. Sabatino and her husband, Christopher Sabatino, of Hamilton, NJ and Darryl Hardin and his wife, Norma, of Jonesborough, TN. Also waiting for their reunion are his proud and loving grandchildren, Melissa N. Sabatino of Hamilton, NJ, James Cole currently serving in the U.S. Army 7th Special Forces Group stationed at Eglin AFB, Nicole A. Hardin of Jonesborough, TN, Ryan Z. Hardin of Jonesborough, TN, Cameron M. Sabatino of Hamilton, NJ, and Christopher M. Sabatino II of Hamilton, NJ. He was blessed with two precious great-granddaughters, Nevaeha Naylor and Venezia Naylor of Hamilton, NJ. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members, as well as a special friend, Blanche Migliarese.

James was born in La Follete, TN, and attended a one-room schoolhouse, Hale Raritan Chapel, for his early education. He faithfully served his county in the Tennessee National Guard, was a veteran of the Korean War, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant after 23 years of service in the United States Air Force. To be near family, they moved to NJ where he was employed by the Trenton Board of Education for 15 years as a Stationary Engineer.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Hamilton Square, NJ for 43 years and was involved in many ministries such as the AWANA program, Sunday School, Usher, and Vacation Bible School. He loved to fish, garden, and enjoyed listening to country music. He would often be found at the Hamilton Township Senior Center and could be heard singing in the Choral Group or found playing pool.

Family and friends may celebrate his home-going on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church located at 2111 Kuser Road in Hamilton Square, NJ.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Princeton Memorial Park located at 403 Gordon Road, Robbinsville, NJ.

While we are tremendously sad at his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is whole again and pain-free with his Savior. James was a great man and meant so much to so many people. He will be missed by anyone whose life he touched.

The family was truly blessed by the compassionate and excellent care received from the doctors and nursing staff in the MICU at RWJ New Brunswick.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. www.saulfuneralhomes.com