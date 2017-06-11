He was born November 23, 1914 in Johnson County, TN to the late J. L. Snyder and Daisy Pierce Snyder. In addition to his parents Wade was preceded in death by his wife Lucy E. Cowan Snyder, son-in-law, Jim Proffitt, three sisters, and five brothers. Wade was the oldest member of Baker’s Gap Baptist Church where he led the choir for many years and was a trustee. He loved his family and will truly be missed. He believed that “to have friends, you must show yourself as a friend”

Wade is survived by his daughters, Charlotte Dugger and husband David of Butler; Barbara Proffitt of Yadkinville, NC and Lucille Stewart and husband Larry of Niceville, FL; son, Larry Snyder and wife Elaine of Newport Richey, FL; brother, Ernest Snyder and wife Doris of Unicoi, TN; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday June 13, 2017 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. from Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:30 p.m. with Pastors Dennis Peterson and James Richardson to officiate. Graveside service and burial will be 11:00 am Wednesday June 14, 2017 from the Snyder Family Cemetery (Big Dry Run Rd.). Pallbearers will be grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Baker’s Gap Baptist Church, Building Fund, 5394 Big Dry Run Road, Butler, TN 37640.

The family will receive friends at the home, 5394 Big Dry Run Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Wade W. Snyder has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.