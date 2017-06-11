V. I. “Rex” Vance

A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Sherman and Ruth Winters Vance. V I was born and raised in the Tiger Valley community. He served in the United States National Guard and worked for Fisher Body in Flint, Michigan and retired from Burleson Construction, Johnson City, TN. He was a charter member and elder of the Old Horseshoe Freewill Baptist Church, Elizabethton. He was an avid UT Vol Fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Eva Vance, a son, Michael Harold Vance, three brothers: Deward, Sterling and Sherman Vance, Jr. and three sisters: Sylvia Miller, Bernice Vance, and Jewel Holtsclaw Edmisten.

Survivors include one son, Joseph D. Vance, Deltona, Florida, one granddaughter, Monica Vance Phillips and husband Jason, Elizabethton, and one great-grandson, Samuel Phillips. Three Sisters: Opal Jarrett, Inez Johnson and Mary L. Bunten, and two Brothers: Ray, and Rev. John Vance. Several nieces & nephews.

Graveside Services and Interment will be at 12 noon Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in the Old Horseshoe Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Whitehead and Rev. John Vance officiating. Music will be provided by his son Joseph Vance. Active Pallbearers will be nephews and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank Shelby Street of Hillview Health Center for her attentive care, love and support throughout his illness. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Vance family.