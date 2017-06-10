Mr. Tommy Gene Landers

Gene was born in Embreeville, TN on April 20, 1939. He graduated from Science Hill High School and continued on to serve in the United States Army as a Military Policeman.

Gene worked in shipping for Leon-Ferenbach for 40 years without a sick day until retirement. He was an outstanding, multisport athlete. He won the First Army Table Tennis Tournament, and he was always a key player on championship softball, baseball, and basketball teams. He coached a multitude of teams at The Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City, where he was an active volunteer for all his life. Gene enjoyed family cookouts, reminiscent reunions with friends, and knowing every date of every event in all his loved ones’ lives. No one was a more selfless and dependable friend than Gene.

Gene is lovingly remembered by his brothers Carmon Landers and his wife Linda of Johnson City, TN; and Terry Landers and his wife Jerri of Harvest, AL; sister-in-law Carolyn Landers of Johnson City, TN; by his uncle and best friend Earl Yates of Johnson City, TN; his aunts Ruby O’dell of Johnson City, TN; Wanda Yates of Johnson City, TN; and Elsie Riley of Johnson City, TN; by his nephew Thomas Landers and his wife Katie of Toney, AL; by his nieces Jennifer Cakebread and her husband Marc Cakebread and children Connor and Brenden of Cave Creek, AZ; Karen Landers of Peoria, AZ; Crystal Landers of Johnson City, TN; Janette Hartsfield and her husband Shane and child Judah of Decatur, AL; and Elizabeth Landers of Johnson City, TN; and other family and friends.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents John and Hazel Landers of Johnson City, TN; brothers Randy Landers of Johnson City, TN; and Jimmy Yates of Johnson City, TN; by his Uncles ‘Bones’ Whaley and his wife Betty of Johnson City, TN; and Robert Yates of Johnson City, TN.

