She was a native of Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Walter and Gladys Weatherford Ingram. Sheila was a homemaker. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents, two brothers preceded her in death.

Survivors include: her husband of 54 years, Bennie White of Johnson City; a son and daughter-in-law, Walter S. and Ann White of Johnson City; two daughters and sons-in-law, Samantha and Tim Campbell of Johnson City, Sabrina and Don Petty of Raleigh, NC; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 1:30 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park under the direction of Pastor Carl Reed. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:15 pm to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be: family members, Don, Tim, Kristopher, Daniel, Daniel and Geoffry.

The family wishes to offer special thanks to the First Free Will Baptist Church and Buddy and Mary Blankenship.AC

Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the White family. (423) 282-1521