Alice “Lucille” Richardson

Survivors include her children, Earnest Freeman Richardson and wife Margret, Erwin, TN, C.L Richardson, Johnson City, Freida R. Begarly of Mount Juliet, TN, Annah “Ann” R. Arwood and husband Thomas, Jr., Telford, TN, Jerry L. Richardson and wife Marie, Butler, TN;

Grandchildren, Michelle H. Hoilman and husband Jim, Johnson City, Greggory Richardson, Erwin, Timothy “Tim” Hardin and wife Trace, Piney Flats, Thomas,III and Patrick Arwood, Telford, Johnny Richardson and wife Stephanie, Jonesborough, Jeffery Richardson, Erwin, Jason Richardson and wife Amy, Mount Juliet, TN, Mark Young and wife Allison, Johnson City, and Mike Young, Johnson City; five great granddaughters and three great grandsons; one great great granddaughter due in August.

The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 12, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from Mrs. Richardsons grandsons. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 A.M. to travel together to the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave, Johnson city, is serving the Richardson family. (423) 928-6111