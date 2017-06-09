Janice Randolph

A native of Johnson City, she was a daughter the daughter of the late Carl and Pauline Hubbard Blevins. Mrs. Randolph was a member of Grace Baptist Church and worked 38 years at Kennametal as a receptionist and on the shop floor. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and always had a craft project in the works, but reading was her favorite. Solving a crime or adventuring to a new place was something that she loved to do.

Mrs. Randolph is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bragg, Johnson City; brother, Ray Blevins and wife Nancy, Lenoir City, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 11, 2017 from 1:00 until 3:00 P.M. in the West Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will follow at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CARIS Hospice, 110 W. Springbrook Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

