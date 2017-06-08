Billy Geisler

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Deck Geisler, his sisters: Mary Elizabeth Bowman, Pauline Johnson, Vasta Milhorn; brothers: Carl Geisler, Verlin Geisler, Dalton Geisler, and Jim Morrison.

He graduated from Mary Hughes School in Piney Flats, where he played basketball and baseball. Billy and his wife Helen owned and operated Geisler Slaughter House for over fifty years. He previously worked at Mason Dixon, the Sullivan County School System, and Farmers Mutual. Billy continued to farm until he recently developed health issues and complications from Parkinson’s. On the family farm he grew tobacco, corn, hay, along with beef cattle, goats, and hogs. Billy had the compassion and talent for raising many orphaned calves, goats, and pigs. For several years, along with the help of family and friends, he organized a community barbecue held on the farm in the DeerLick community. Billy began raising some of the first registered Charolais cattle, in East TN in the 1970’s.

Those left to cherish Billy’s memory include his children: Angela Austin and her husband Ronald, Danny Geisler and his wife Gina, and Marlene McNally and her husband Eddie; grandchildren: Bradley Austin and his wife Christina, Megan Walsworth and her husband Lucas, Nakeisha Scott and her husband Jamie, Megan Smith, Tyler Geisler and his wife Kayla, and Morgan Herman; great-grandchildren: Noah Geisler, Maggie and Arwen Walsworth, Elisha Austin, and Wyatt Fields; several nieces and nephews.

The Geisler family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Avalon Hospice, and also to his caregivers, Heather Campbell and Nicole Penix.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Billy’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor Eddie Smith officiating. A Committal and Interment Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at New Bethel Church Cemetery in Piney Flats. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Geisler, Dave Brock, and David Lowe. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.

