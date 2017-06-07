MSgt Donald “Big Don” Lester, USAF (Ret.)

He was born January 17, 1938, in Glade Spring, Va., to the late Douglas Milton Lester and Mary Roberts Lester. Donald was retired from the United States Air Force and was of the Methodist faith. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Patrick Henry football fan. Donald was a very proud family man and loved each one deeply.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Eva Sue Owens Lester of Glade Spring, Va.; three sons, Donald O. Lester and wife Elizabeth of Gray, Tenn., David F. Lester and wife Margaret of Kingsport, Tenn. and Harold E. Lester and a very special friend, Julie Harman of Glade Spring, Va.; six grandchildren, Damon, John Patton, Michael, Tim, Dakota and Emily Radford; six great grandchildren; two brothers, John Lester and wife Mildred of Thomasville, NC, and Doug Lester and wife Pauline of Church Hill, Tenn.; one sister, Elizabeth Boyer of Elbert, WV; special friends, Patsy Kestner, Hazel VanDyke and Ashley Fletcher.

Special thanks is expressed to Dr. Davies and the nursing staff of 3400 at Johnston Memorial Hospital for the care that was given to Mr. Lester.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Christi Taylor officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Air Force.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

