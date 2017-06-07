George Watkins Woolwine

He was born January 27, 1947 in Johnson City, Tennessee, to the late Vivian Smith Woolwine and James Walter Woolwine, Jr. George was a graduate of Jonesborough High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree from East Tennessee State University. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era from 1967 until 1969.

George spent a large part of his life traveling the country for work, and spending time with his daughter, Megan. Those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him know that he never met a stranger, and had an indomitable spirit and giving heart. He was also known to tell a joke or two here and there, and enjoyed making people laugh. George had many friends in various places that he loved to reminisce about. He would often pay them visits as he was passing through their area, and deeply enjoyed hosting friends and family for gatherings in his home.

George returned to his Tennessee roots in 1999 and was adamant that the mountains were where he felt most at home. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Megan Woolwine (Sean) of Brunswick Georgia; brother, James Woolwine III (Shirley) of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania; brother Sam Woolwine of Abingdon, VA; beloved nieces & nephew Holly Russell (Mark) of Staunton, Virginia; Jamie Sutton (Dennis) of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; James "Jas" Woolwine IV (Steph) of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania; great-nephew and honorary "tractor buddy" James Parker Russell and great-niece Vivian Grace Sutton. George is also survived by several other members of the Woolwine and Smith families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian Smith Woolwine and James Woolwine, Jr., both of Abingdon, Virginia.

Snyder Memorial Gardens is assisting the family.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, George would have wanted (and the family requests) donations made to your favorite charity or The Humane Society of Washington County Tennessee in his honor.