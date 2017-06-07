Dr. (Coach) Jack A. Maxey

The following preceded him in death: parent, Jacob & Belle Maxey, sister Katheryn Maner and brother Robert Maxey all of Maryville, TN, and Mrs. Pat Maxey who was the mother of his three children.

Dr. Maxey was a veteran of World War II and served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps.

He graduated from E.T.S.U. in Johnson City. He received his master’s degree from Peabody College in Nashville and in 1966 he received a Doctorate of Education degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

He played basketball at E.T.S.U. from 1948 to 1950. He was captain his senior year. He taught and coached baseball and basketball at Washington College Academy and also taught and coached basketball at Erwin High School, Erwin, TN. He began teaching and coaching basketball at E.T.S.U. in 1959. In 1963 he recruited and signed the first African American basketball player in Tennessee, Tommy Woods. He was the freshman coach and assistant varsity coach. In 1969 he resigned from coaching duties and assumed full time teaching duties in the Physical Education Department. He retired in 1981.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Ruby Randolph Johnson Maxey, daughter Jan Stubbs, son Alan and his wife Betsy and Mark Maxey all of Cherokee, NC, one grandson Cody Stubbs of Sylvania, GA and step-grandson Brad Ensley of New York.

Coach Maxey donated his remains to the Quillen College of Medicine at E.T.S.U. and therefor will continue teaching.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, June 9, 7:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN, where he was a member. Rev. Darryl Blair and Rev. Tim Tapp will officiate.

Special thanks to Jerry Robertson for his assistance and Greg Matney and Ruby Barnett with Mountain States Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

