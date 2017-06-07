He was a Unicoi County native and a son of the late Ancil Hoilman, Sr. and Pansy Grindstaff Hoilman McInturff. Mr. Hoilman retired from the United States Army in 1974 after twenty years of service. A. J. honorably served his country during the Vietnam War and was awarded the following medals: National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal 5th Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army of Occupation of Germany Medal. After retiring from the Army, Mr. Hoilman taught Auto Mechanics at the Unicoi County Vocational School for eight years. A. J. attended Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Hoilman on January 6, 2016 and one sister, Bessie Mullins.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of fifty-six years, Sonja Hensley Hoilman, two sons: Greg Hoilman and Rachel Hauck, Steve Hoilman and wife, Elaine; one daughter, Angel McCurry and Randy White; one brother, Howard Hoilman; one sister, Polly Booth, all of Erwin; four grandsons: Stephen Hoilman, Caleb Hoilman, special grandsons: Cade McCurry and Dawson McCurry; two granddaughters: Tia Hammitt and Lexie White; one very special great grandson, Ashton McCurry; one great granddaughter, Addison Hammitt; special sister-in-law, Susan Hensley and Mary Hoilman; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Rodney Deyton will officiate at the 8:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Allen Morefield, David and Penny McNally, David and Demaris Higgins and Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be Mike Foster, Jason Foster, Travis Chandler, Earl Booth, Tracy Hoilman, Garrett Hyder and Zack Tittle. Honorary pallbearers will be F. C. Peterson, Ray Chandler, R. L. Peterson and Wayne Cooper. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in the Hensley Cemetery, Mountain Dale Community. Military Honors will be rendered by American Legion Post #49. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

