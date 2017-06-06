Ruth D. Street

Ruth was a native of Washington County, TN. but spent most of her life in Johnson City, TN. She moved moved to Port Orange, FL in the spring of 2015 with her son when he retired.

She was the daughter of William (Bill) Tennessee Dillinger and Martha Ann Hill. She worked and retired from the Johnson City Law Court. She was a charter member of Christ Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Joe Street, brothers Hubert, Cecil, and James Dillinger and her sister Bonnie Dyson.

She is survived by her son, Luther Joe Street II, a nephew Jim Peters and his wife Tammy of Daytona Beach, Fl. and one sister Beulah Smith of Hickory, NC., a niece Amanda Taylor Piercy, Jonesborough, TN. and several other nieces and nephews, and her special friend Mable Willingham of Johnson City,TN.

A memorial service conducted by Rev. Jim Powell and Rev. Steve Perkins will be held June 18th at 4p.m. at Christ Community Church, 400 Ashe St. Johnson City, Tn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Community Church P.O. Box 5847, Johnson City, TN. 37602. For online condolences, please visit http://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/ruth-elizabeth-street/.