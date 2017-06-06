Robert L. Tipton has left behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 45 years: Dorothy Hensley Tipton, of Erwin; Daughter: Kathy Richardson and husband Mike, of Erwin; Son: Robert Tipton, Jr. and wife Melissa, of Erwin; Grandchildren: Britney Ledford and husband Bryan, of Erwin; Lisa Richardson and fiancé Alex Martin, of Erwin; Justin Richardson, of Erwin; Special friend: Matthew Richardson and wife Nicki, of Erwin; Matthew’s daughter: Savannah Richardson, of Erwin; Special friend: Adam Sams and wife Amanda, of Erwin; Their children: Reagan Sams, of Erwin, Cameron Sams, of Erwin; Sisters: Jessie Dorn, of Kingsport; JoAnn Martin, of Kingsport; Betty Jean Smith, of Kingsport; Brothers-in-law: Junior Hensley and wife Debra, of Hawkins County; Preston Hensley and wife Marie, of Granger County; Sister-in-law: Lois Tipton, of Erwin;

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the nursing staff at Amedisys Hospice Care.

The family will attend services at a later date. Friends may visit or call to speak with the family at the residence.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Robert L. Tipton through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.