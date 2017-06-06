Mrs. Trina Louise Rogers Cross

Mrs. Cross was born in Jamestown, New York and daughter of Gerald E. Rogers, Elizabethton and Wanda Neal Myers, Johnson City.

She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.

Mrs. Cross was an employee of Tella-Tech and was an avid motorcyclist.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Wayne Cross, Jonesborough; step-father, Bruce Wayne Myers; step-sons, Braxton Cross, Johnson City and Jesse Cross, Jonesborough; step-daughter, Caitlin Grace Cross, Jonesborough; sister, Lori Ann Hicks, Telford; brother, Sloan Paul Rogers, Elizabethton; and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 pm Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Boones Creek Christian Church with Minister David Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 pm Thursday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Myers, James Hicks, Richard Johns, Sloan Rogers, John Wynn and Richard Cannon.

Condolences may be sent to the Cross family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821