Mr. James Donald Mullins

He was born in Dickenson County Virginia, the son of the late James Hursel Mullins and Olive Elizabeth (Polly) Mullins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Devin Ross.

Mr. Mullins was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was retired having owned his own business, J&J Marketing, and he was also a Master Bee keeper.

Mr. Mullins was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Louise Mullins, Limestone, Children, Joseph Scott Mullins (Aurora), S.C., Lisa Ladonna Walters (William), N.C., Valerie Laurel Snapp (Adam), Limestone, and extra special stepdaughter Jennifer Ashley Combs, Limestone, Grandchildren; Audrey L Snapp, Hailey Bunch (Stuart Baker), Heidi Florence (Jonathan), Alexi N. Mullins, and Quade Mullins, Great granddaughter, Amelia Jade Florence, Sisters; Betty Tussing (Dave), Norton Va., Brenda Phillips (Riley), Norton Va., Suzie Cradic (Larry), Big Stone Gap, Va., Brother; Jimmy Ray Mullins of Clincho, Va. and a special Nephew, Joe English.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the Mullins Family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation services 423-753-3821