Justin David Garrett

He loved cars, motorcycles, and playing with his nieces and nephews. He also loved all types of animals.

Justin is preceded in death by his father, William Edward Garrett, Jr.

Justin leaves behind his mother, Nola Joyce Garrett, of the home; sisters, April Dawn Rodriguez and husband, Erasmo; Crystal Lynn Nelson and husband, Douglas; Major Rachel Renee Bowers and husband, Joseph; brothers, Issac Lee Garrett, Joshua James Garrett, and Timothy Daniel Garrett and wife, Shannon; his former wife, Cassandra Roark; god-daughter, Aurelia Garcia; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at noon on Monday, June 12, 2017 in the Tribute Funeral & Cremation Services chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour. Pastor Charles Russell and Pastor Junior Perry will be officiating. Graveside services will follow at Treadway cemetery, 2060 Siam Road, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be Issac Garrett, Josh Garrett, Timmy Garrett, Joe Bowers, David Garrett, and Sandy Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the funeral home.

To leave an online message for the Garrett family, please visit us at www.tribute-services.com.

Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Garrett family.

240 Suncrest St., Johnson City, TN 37615. 423-207-0771