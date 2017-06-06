J. Charles Walker

Uncle Charlie most recently served at Greenvale Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from Feldman Enterprises as a regional manager. During his 30+ year career, he opened the first Arby’s restaurant, in Akron, Ohio. He was a former resident of Copley, Ohio where he was very active in his church including Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon, Children’s Church Leader and more. He found joy in serving and was especially passionate showing the love of Jesus to younger generations in his church and community. Uncle Charlie loved spending time with his great nieces and nephews. He was loved by all of them. He retired to Gray in 2000 and lived on the family farm with his wife.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was the love of his life, Ann Copas Walker; his brother, Samuel “Bud” Walker; three half brothers; half sister; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlie is survived by two sisters, Margaret Hyder and Louise Hardin, both of Elizabethton; one brother and sister-in-law, Lynn “Junior” Walker and wife, Sharon of Gray; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home or anytime at the home of Lynn and Sharon Walker. Services will follow at 7 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Lloyd Jones and Rev. Travis Shaffer officiating.

