Debbie G. Carver

Survivors include her husband, Danny W. Carver, Johnson City; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Ben Lafollette, Johnson City; grandchildren, Bryson Carver, Caden Lafollette, and McKenzie Lafollette; sisters, Janice Busler, Pat Blevins and husband Walter, and Robin Gentry; brother, Danny Gentry and wife Charlotte; mother-in-law, Maxine Carver; brother-in-law and wife, Tim and Brenda Carver; sister-in-law, Amy Ward and husband Perry; brother-in-law, Denny Carver and wife Lisa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral services for Mrs. Carver will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 8, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to sister-in-law and husband, Brenda and Tim Carver for their help and support during this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with Carver family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Carver family. (423) 928-6111