Debbie G. Carver

• Today at 4:41 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Debbie G. Carver, age 56, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 06, 2017 at her residence following a brief illness. A native of Washington County, TN, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Mary Lou Davis Gentry. Mrs. Carver worked for 24 years for the City of Johnson City and two years for the Washington County School System, where she was loved by everyone she worked with. Mrs. Carver was a loving wife, and grandmother, and she loved her grandkids. She enjoyed watching her grandkids play ball. She was known as a great cook and will be greatly missed by everyone.

Survivors include her husband, Danny W. Carver, Johnson City; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Ben Lafollette, Johnson City; grandchildren, Bryson Carver, Caden Lafollette, and McKenzie Lafollette; sisters, Janice Busler, Pat Blevins and husband Walter, and Robin Gentry; brother, Danny Gentry and wife Charlotte; mother-in-law, Maxine Carver; brother-in-law and wife, Tim and Brenda Carver; sister-in-law, Amy Ward and husband Perry; brother-in-law, Denny Carver and wife Lisa. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral services for Mrs. Carver will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 8, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Jennings officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to sister-in-law and husband, Brenda and Tim Carver for their help and support during this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with Carver family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Carver family. (423) 928-6111