Daniel Range

Mr. Range was a 2002 graduate of Elizabethton High School where he played baseball. He was a former employee of Charter Communications and was a member of Hunter First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Madison; a sister, Adrienne Cross (Jerald), Bristol, TN; a special aunt, Dawn Hicks, Elizabethton; an uncle, Dennis Hicks (Jana), Elizabethton; another aunt, Karen Murphy, Elizabethton; his grandfather, Tim Holtsclaw, Hampton and two nephews, Jude Cross and Ian Cross, both of Bristol, TN. Also surviving is Tommy’s special friend, Janet Dugger.

No formal visitation will be held, however, friends are invited to call on the family at the home at any time.

A graveside service for Mr. Range will be conducted on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 11:00 AM in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Jamie Ferguson officiating. Active pallbearers will be Kellen Murphy, Kris Stennett, Joseph Vines, James Wilson, Darrell Hardin and David McQueen. Honorary pallbearers will be Robby Murphy, John Fisher, Jeremy Hodge and Steve Hodge. Those wishing to attend are invited to meet the family at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Thursday, to go in procession to the cemetery.

