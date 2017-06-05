Sharon (Rash) Little

She was a life time resident of Elizabethton, Tn and the daughter of Better J. Rash and the late Ray A. Rash of Elizabethton, Tn. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Survivors include her daughter, Brittany Little of Elizabethton, Tn; 2 sisters, Kim (Rash) Shore and Fiance Jr. Mc Aninch of Elizabethton; Tn and Amy and Jonathon Edwards of Nebo, NC; 2 brothers, Terry Rash of Elizabethton, Tn and Rocky Rash of Johnson City, Tn; 3 grandkids; several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles; along with a special friend, George Pierce Of Elizabethton, Tn .

There will be no formal funeral service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Johnson City Medical Center and the ICE Floor 2000.