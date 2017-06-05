Lois Marcus

Lois was born in Johnson City, the daughter of Albert McKinley Fields and Myrtle Mae White.

She was a member of Walnut Christian Church. Lois was a devout Christian who devoted her life to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Clyde Marcus.

Survivors include a son Terrell and wife Stacey Marcus, daughter Sonja and husband Steve lyons, son Travis and wife Teresa Marcus and daughter Shanda and husband Patrick Hughes; grandchildren Joshua Lyons and wife LaShana, Lindsey Hall and husband Jeff, Todd Marcus and wife Brittany, Lauren Lyons, Taylor Marcus, Jordan Marcus, Tori Marcus and Hunter Hughes; great grandchildren Alissa Lyons, Elizabeth Lyons, Joshua Lyons and Sebastion Phillips.

The funeral service for Mrs. Marcus will be Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at Appalachian Funeral Home with officiant Tim Carlson. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the east chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home. The graveside service will be conducted Thursday, June 8 at 10:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Lois’s grandson’s will serve as her pallbearers and all family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 A.M. Thursday to go in procession.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net.