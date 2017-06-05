Lisa King Mumpower

She was born in Marion, IN but had lived most of her life in Erwin. Lisa is a daughter of Carolyn Shelton King, Flag Pond and the late Richard King. She was a member of Carmen Church of God.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband of thirty-one years, Carroll Mumpower; one daughter, Nikieta Mumpower, Erwin; two sisters: Karen Thomas, Flag Pond, Janet Hyder and husband, Randall, Greenville, SC; one granddaughter, Samarra Fields; special uncle and aunt, Odell and Verna Lee Shelton; two special brothers-in-law: Carlie Scott and Joe Mumpower; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Eric Young and Larry Adams will officiate at the 7:00 P.M. funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Pallbearers will be David Foy, William Morrison, Joe Mumpower, Ronald Hyder, Marlon Conners and Paul Greene. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Southside Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue. Committal service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 9, 2017 in the Evergreen Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 10:30 A.M. Friday at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Mumpower family through our complimentary, interactive Book of Memories at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com.

