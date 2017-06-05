James G. Rager

Mr. Rager was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Are Joint High School, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. He received a bachelor’s degree in German Language Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA, and a master’s degree in Applied Germanic Philology from the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA. He also studied at the Karl Ruprecht University in Heidelberg, Germany. Mr. Rager was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He moved to Johnson City in 1992.

Mr. Rager was employed as a translator and instructor of German language at Nixdorf Computer Corporation in Burlington, Massachusetts, from 1980 to 1986, and as a senior technical writer and translator at Siemens Energy & Automation, Inc., from 1986 to 2001. He was a member of the American Association of Teachers of German and the American Translators Association.

Mr. Rager was preceded in death by his brother, Edward E. Rager.

James Rager is survived by his special friend, Hugh Parker, of the home. Sincere thanks go to James’ friends Michelle and Jamie Faust, their daughters LeeAnne and Morgan, and Ginger Helm, for their unwavering friendship and assistance over the years.

Interment will be in the Bethel United Presbyterian Cemetery outside of New Florence, Pennsylvania.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for the Rager family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples St Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171.