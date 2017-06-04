Peggy Underwood

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of sixty five years, Hugh Underwood, her sister, Marion Stamper, and her brother, Les Schneider.

Peggy was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Johnson City and Little Brick Presbyterian Church in Knoxville where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She also served on the Mission and Nursery committees. Peggy was an Honorary Life member of the Presbyterian Women. She volunteered for thirty five years at the Red Cross Auxillary at the Johnson City Medical Center and also volunteered at the Dawn of Hope.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Howard H. Underwood, Jr. and wife Teri of Johnson City; daughter, Diane Underwood Orr and husband Bill of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Bradley Underwood, Jessica Underwood Helsel and husband Matt, Drew Orr and wife Elizabeth, and Ashley Orr; great-granddaughter, Ansley Orr, nieces and nephews: Steve and Carolyn Sheffey, Sandy and Diane Schneider; brother-in-law, Karl Stamper.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Johnson City with Rev. Paul Helphinstine officiating. The family will greet friends to share memories at the church following the service until departing for a Graveside and Committal Service at 1:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family requests, for those who prefer, memorial contributions may be given in memory of Peggy to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Underwood family.