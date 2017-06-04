Norma Jean Smith

Jean is survived by her husband Lee Smith; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Teresa Smith of Jonesborough, Jeffrey and Linda Smith of the home; one daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Stanley Fabregas of Ft. Worth, Texas; one sister, Pat and John Couch of Johnson City; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 6, 2017 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel with services to follow with Pastor Sherrill Nave and Dr. Charles "Toonie" Cash officiating.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Jean Smith.