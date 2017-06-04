Mrs. Tiffany Privette Townsend

Mrs. Townsend was a native of Elyria, Ohio and the daughter of Wayne and Carolyn Privette. She was preceded in death by her first husband Sean Pitman.

She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker.

Survivors in addition to her parents, include her husband, Simon Townsend, children, KyLeigh Pittman, Cohlton Townsend and Carli Townsend; sister Tammy Broyles, brother Christopher Privette.

Funeral services for Mrs. Townsend will be Tuesday June 6, 2017 3:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Brother Darwin Booker officiating. The family will receive family and friends 1:00- 3:00PM prior to the service.

Graveside services will follow at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Townsend family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

