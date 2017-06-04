A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late H. G. and Dove Lewis Williams. She was a homemaker and she was a member of Centerview Church of Christ. Mrs. Hampton was an accomplished seamstress and she enjoyed going to Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Williams. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of sixty-two years, Earl Hampton, of the home; a daughter, Robbin Hampton Aesque and husband Charles; a son, Tony Hampton and wife Martha; grandchildren, Brock Aesque, Hank Hampton and Dakota McRary and two great-grandchildren, Marshall Kinick and Maybelle Kinick.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Glenda Hampton will be conducted at 8:00 P.M. Monday, June 5, 2017 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. Tony Hoss and Mr. David Irick, ministers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Monday prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Danny Street, Jim Andrews, Bill Crumley, Butch Cannon, Brian Irick, Dwight Colllins, Dean Ray and Stanley Green. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Hammett and Christ Hammett. Everyone will meet at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the nurses on the third floor at the Bristol Regional Medical Center and especially Linda. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make contributions to Centerview Church of Christ, Building Fund, 117 Coal Chute Road, Ellizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Hampton family. Office: (423) 542-2232. Obituary line: (423) 543-4917.