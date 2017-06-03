Raymond C. Risden

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Paul, Bethel, Margie, Virgil, Melvin, Johnny, and Carl Risden, son-in-law, Raymond Turner.

Raymond proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Those left to cherish Raymond’s memory include his wife, Patricia Parks Risden, his daughters: Linda Kay Turner, Jennifer Risden, and Heather Risden; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his brother, Marvin B. Risden, several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside and Committal service to honor Raymond’s Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 5, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Michael Risden officiating. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Risden family.