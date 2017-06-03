“Nana” Cathy Cravens Dunn

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Cravens; father, Raymond Cravens; mother-in-law, Maude Dunn; father-in-law, Bruce Dunn; and grandchild, Emma Grace Wilson.

Cathy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ricky Dunn; daughters, Christy Dunn Goodman and spouse Sammy, and Alicia Wilson and husband David; son, Bruce Dunn and wife, Alisha; grandchildren, Jessica Patterson and husband James, Bailey, Christian, Cara, Luke, Mason, and Jaxson; great-grandchildren, Kloe and Ethan; sisters, Linda Waters and husband Thomas, Lisa Cox, and Sandy Pitman and husband Dean; brother, Eddie Cravens and wife Beth; sister-in-law, Ellen Penland and husband A.P.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and anyone that knew her as ‘Nana Cathy’.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Wilcox Hall, Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Cathy Cravens Dunn.