Herbert “Herb” Winters

A service to honor the life of Mr. James Herbert Wilson will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Monday, June 5, 2017 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Pastor Tom Burleson and Rev. Dr. Martin Christian officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Monday prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Military honors will be conducted by the Carter County Honor Guard. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 9:50 A.M. on Tuesday for the graveside service.

