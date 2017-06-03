Edgar Mac Chandler

He was 86 years of age. He was embraced as a member of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Ch urch where his father and he worshiped every Sunday. Mac was a resident of the Dawn of Hope for many years, where he had his own family and friends. They provided his every need and want for all those years.

He is survived by one sister, Peggy Chandler Simmons and husband, Joe of Hendersonville, NC; his eldest brother, Charles Denny Chandler and wife, Ethel of Tilson Mountain Road, and brother, Gary W. Chandler, Sr. and wife, Betty of Erwin.

Mac was preceded in death by a nephew, Charles Wayne and is survived by several nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

He is further survived by his Dawn of Hope Family, where he lived for many years. Each worker with the DOH will always be remembered for the care and love they shared for Mac.

An informal service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, corner of Tucker and Elm Avenue, Erwin, on Tuesday, June 6 at 1:00 P.M. Family, staff of the Dawn of Hope, and close friends are asked to share a time of remembrance and love for Mac at that time. Those who knew him and wish to share a comment, recollection or other memory from Mac's time with us, are invited to share with all present.

An entry through the educational building will provide easy access for those needing assistance.

Light refreshments will be provided by ladies of the church.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to The Dawn of Hope, Doak House, in care of Douglas Zieman, Residential Director, The Dawn of Hope Offices, 500 East Oakland Avenue, P. O. Box 30, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Robert Ledford Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, is privileged to serve the Chandler family. (423) 743-1380.