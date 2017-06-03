Bruce Eugene Knight

He worked as a Nuclear Engineer in Springville, NY, Pasco, WA, and Johnson City, TN until his retirement to Bonner, MT in the early 1990s.

Bruce is survived by his daughter Denise; two grandchildren, Megan Knight and Karlin Knight Lewis; 3 great grandchildren; and his loving companion of the last 16 years, Bernadette Skeen.

A memorial Service for Bruce will be held at his home in Montana on Saturday, June 24, 2017. For more information, please contact his daughter, Denise, at deni@digis.net. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rocky Mtn. Elk Foundation in his name would be appreciated.