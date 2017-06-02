Mrs. Bertha Vada White Broyles

Mrs. Broyles was born in Union County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Dewie and Emma Jane Callaway White. In addition to her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her husband, Dana Wayne “John” Broyles; brothers, Chester White, Roma White and Lawrence White; sisters Ruth Broyles, Eula May McBride.

Mrs. White was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending church.

Survivors include her daughters, Jewell Broyles White and husband Don, Jane Cox and husband Gaines, Vicky Correll and husband Chris, Sherry Barker and husband Lawrence, and Pam McBride and husband Roger; grandchildren, Tom Deadrick, Chris Deadrick, Kelly Aiken, Randall Broyles, Niki McCue, Josh Correll, Brandon Barker, Dana Jones, Caitlin Mc Bride, Alyssia Greer; brothers, Elmer White and J.C. White and 18 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Dominion Senior Living and Four Oaks Health Care for their excellent care.

Funeral services for Mrs. Broyles will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Charlie Morgan officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Tom Deadrick, Chris Deadrick, Randall Broyles, Brandon Barker, Josh Correll, and Jim Aiken.

Those wishing to make donations may do so to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church or to Bowmantown Ruritan.

Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821