Mr. Jack Edward Sausman

Jack was a native Tennessean, born in Mosheim and reared, educated and earned his first buck in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of the late Gordon "Earl" Sausman and Ann Hendry Sausman, both from Greene Co.

Jack attended Henry Johnson Elementary, Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. While at Science Hill he played football and tennis. He helped develop the school logo "The Hilltoppers" and designed the logo of the man with a cane and tipping his hat, which is still displayed on the school grounds.

Survivors include four sons, Richard Lee Sausman and his wife Sandra of San Antonio, TX, Mark Alan Sausman of Gainesville, FL, Gordon Page Sausman and his wife Julie of Boise, ID, and Eric Brewton Sausman of Boise, ID; three grandchildren, Sarah Anne Sausman, William "Colin" Sausman and Rachael Leigh Sausman all from San Antonio, TX.

After high school Jack worked as a Display Manager at Kings Department Store designing window displays until enlisting in the U.S. Navy on August 29th, 1950. He served aboard the USS Worcester CL - 144 as part of the U.S. Navy's Sixth Fleet (Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Sicily, Crete, Sardinia and Cuba). He received an Honorable Discharge on October 19th, 1951 in Boston, MA due to his father's health - and was recommended for reenlistment.

Jack spent most of his life in the television industry. He spent four years with WJHL-TV as a member of the station’s "Original Cast" and helped put the station on the air as its Art Director. He was made Production Manager before aligning himself with a Georgia based firm, Martin Theaters, who planned to build a television station in Chattanooga.

Again he was a "first-nighter" at WTVC-TV in Chattanooga. He served as Program Director until he moved to sales as an Account Executive, to Local Sales Manager - to General Sales Manager - to Vice President and Board Member of the parent company Martin Theatres.

In 1976, Jack was hired by Eugene Television, Inc. to serve as Assistant Manager of their latest acquisition, KBCI-TV Channel 2, in Boise. In 1983, after thirty years in television, he retired from broadcasting and in October of that year, opened up The Cataldo Press - a full service printing company catering to institutions and commercial custom work.

His spare time was spent with his family, enjoying good food, swimming, jogging and a rather futile and infrequent attack (a 31-handicapper) on Crane Creek's Golf Course in Boise.

His hobbies included golf, swimming, skiing and traveling. Two of the people in history he admired most were Winston Churchill and Lee Iacocca.

He was proudest of: "Being a father and son who basks in the love and admiration of his children and his mother."

In Johnson City, Jack was active in the Jaycees, Advertising Club, Optimist Club and St. John's Episcopal Church. In Chattanooga, he served on the boards of Sequoia Council Boy Scouts of America, the Chattanooga Ad Club, was VP of the Kiwanis Club, and was a member of the Tenn. Assoc. of Broadcasters, Sales, & Marketing Executives Club, Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club, Chamber of Commerce and St. Timothy's Episcopal Church.

While in Boise, he was a member of the Rocky Mountain Broadcasters Assoc., National Association of Television Programming Executives, St. Michael's Episcopal Church, and Boise Advertising Federation; District Pub. Dir. of the Sequoia Council of The Boy Scouts of America and same capacity with Rotary International; board member of the Sales & Marketing Execs Clubs, Salvation Army Advisory Board, Idaho State Broadcasters Assoc., Governor's (Evans) Task Force Committee on The Arts in Idaho; Chairman of El Korah Shrine Circus, expanding the Temple's Boise circus methodology to include Caldwell, Mountain Home, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Idaho Falls.

Jack wrote in 1987, "People like me because I am warm, sincere and accommodating, as all southern gentlemen should be."

The family of Mr. Jack E. Sausman will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 12:30 PM Sunday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park by The Rev. Hal T. Hutchison of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Active pallbearers will be: Colin, Dick, Mark, Page, Eric, and Rachael.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Washington County Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Memories and condolences may be sent to Sausman family via www.morrisbaker.com .