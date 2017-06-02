Donna Arlene Campbell Shell

Born in Utica, New York on March 13, 1962, Donna had lived most of her life in Elizabethton. She was the daughter of James George Campbell and Barbara Wheeler Campbell.

A Message from Donna:

To family and friends,

If you are reading this obituary, it is apparent that cancer has won the battle.

There will be no public viewing, funeral or burial services. I am survived by my husband of 32 years, Dempsey Shell, Jr., of the home; my parents, Jim and Barb Campbell, of Elizabethton; my brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Molly Campbell, of Elizabethton; my niece, Maddy Campbell, of Elizabethton; my in-laws, Dempsey Shell, Sr. and wife Linda, of Elizabethton; and my best friend, Elaine Harrison Trinkle, of Mississippi.

I hope to be remembered for housing 52 baseball players for the Elizabethton Twins from 2008 through 2015 and working my profession as a physical therapist assistant for 33 years.

If you wish to make a donation, please send flowers to a lonely resident at a local nursing home or make a financial donation to the local animal shelter.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mountain States Hospice, especially to Ann Snodgrass for the love and care shown to Donna throughout her illness.

