He was a retired employee of the Veterans Administration and a U.S Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He also worked at Central Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN.

He was the son of the late Nicholas Horne and the late Vera Cleo Horne; wife, Jeanette C. Horne; a brother, Douglas Eugene Horne, Sr.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Johnson, Gainesville, GA; son-in-law, Jamie Johnson, Gainesville, GA; a sister, Phyllis Vargas, Oak Ridge, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Victor Ronald Horne will be held on Saturday June 3, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Estes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lenny Smith, Michael Anglin & Joseph Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Rugsby Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday after 1:00 P.M. until funeral time at Estes Funeral Home. Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, 114 High Ave., Coeburn, VA.