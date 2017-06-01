Mr. Willard Bruce Metcalfe

Mr. Metcalf was born in Harlan, KY and son of the late Henry L. & Edna Owens Metcalf. He was also preceded in death by a niece and a brother-in-law, Charles A. Brown.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Mr. Metcalfe was a United States Army Veteran having served two tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Anderson Metcalfe, Jonesborough; two daughters, Carla Bunton (Charles A.) and Becky Fugate (Randy); son, Dwight Fitzgerald Metcalfe; grandchildren, Charles “Chuck” A. Bunton, III, Jacksonville, NC, Dustin Lynn Bunton, Cheyenne Victoria Nicole Bunton and Christopher William Fugate; great grandson, Desmond Joseph Wampler; sisters, Shirley Holmes (Garner), Baxter, TN and Carolyn Brown; sister-in-law, Janice Maxon, Canal Point, FL two nephews, and one niece.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Lakebridge Healthcare and Caris Hospice for their care for Mr. Metcalfe.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and other times at the home of Carolyn Brown.

Interment services will be conducted 10:00AM Monday, June 5, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friend.

Those wishing to make donations may do so to St. Jude’s Research Center, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences may be sent to the Metcalfe family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821