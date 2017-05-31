Mr. Fowler was born in Washington County and son of the late Charles & Louise Helton Fowler. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Whaley Fowler, a son, David Keith Fowler and a sister, Becky Henley.

He retired from Bosh, where he worked in the tool crib. He was a devoted member of the UAW serving as Financial Secretary and President.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Yarbor Fowler, Jonesborough; son, Scott Fowler, brother, Lynn Fowler, sister, Marcella Peterson, step-son, Terry Denton; step-daughters, Connie Britt, Ann Shaw, Sue Adams, Jennifer Timmer and Debbie Arms, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Brother Rick Cole and Brother Sparky Barnes officiating.

