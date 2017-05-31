A native of Elizabethton, Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joe C. and Victoria Ellis Bowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Frank Baker; her three sisters and brothers-in-law, June and Johnny Luker, Ruth and Ed Alexander, and Jean and Bill Curtis; and just recently a nephew, Crawford Alexander.

Jerri loved to read, paint, travel (having traveled to all 50 states), and sing. She was a 1947 graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended Carson-Newman College, where she met the love of her life, William Frank Baker, Jr. She later graduated from ETSU in 1972 with a degree in education. Upon her graduation, Jerri taught a year in the Carter County School System. Additionally, she taught first grade at Harold McCormack School in Elizabethton for 15 years.

Jerri was a life-long member of First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school and taught a children’s Sunday school class.

Those left to cherish her memory are her much loved daughter, Sarah: eleven nieces and nephews; their children and grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate the life of Geraldine Bowers Baker will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Hallman of First Baptist Church, officiating. Music is under the direction of Nancy Earnest. Active pallbearers will be Ed and Joe Alexander, Chris Luker, David and Andy Moon, Ben Williams and Gary Elliot. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jerri’s Sunday school class and Bill Armstrong. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Thursday, to go in procession.

Following the service, everyone is invited to join the family at First Baptist Church of Elizabethton for a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations may do so to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604, St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 2335 Knob Creek Road, #101, Johnson City, TN 37604, or to the First Baptist Church/ Music Program, 212 East F. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Baker and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.