Charlene Marie Smith

She was born January 16, 1964 in Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, South Carolina. Daughter of Charlotte Miller and Robert Sampson.

Charlene was an extremely humble, giving and selfless woman. She cared greatly for all her loved ones and always put them before herself. She as a Christian woman who meant a lot too everyone she met. She had been suffering for several years now, but she no longer has to, she now has everlasting life in heaven. Charlene was a very strong willed woman who would want us all to stay strong and come together during these times.

Charlene is survived by her mother, Charlotte Miller; father, Robert Sampson; two sons, James and Daniel Fleenor; Her loving boyfriend of 10 years, John Gardner; siblings, Sean Ford, Robbie Sampson, Michelle Robinson and Veletta Rutherford; aunt and uncle, Sarah and Vernon Wells; several great-grandchildren, and many other special family members.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City, from 1:00 PM till a celebration of Charlene’s life at 3:00 PM with Pastor Sarah C. Wells officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Smith family.